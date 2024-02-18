They arrest the murderer of a Cuban in Arkansas

The murderer of Pedro M. Trianaa Cuban who lived in Arkansas, was detained by the police of that United States state.

DaCorey Mossthe name of the killer, was arrested around 7:30 pm last Friday night at the Smith Keys Apartment.

Triana was shot to death on February 12 in his home in the 800 block of Ash Street, it was confirmed local media.

On Facebook, a niece of the deceased wrote a message of regret for the loss.

“EPD my uncle, it is shocking news since I never imagined that this would happen to you, always so cheerful and youthful. We will always remember your sister and nephews. We spoke a few days ago and you seemed so happy, it seems to me that everything is a lie but justice will be in charge of collecting what they did to you. “God is great and almighty,” said the family member.

In the comments section, some people confirmed that Triana’s death was due to the fact that they broke into his house and murdered him there.

The young Cuban Sachely Díaza resident of the United States, was murdered last year’s end in Denver, Colorado.

Police in Federal Heights, a city located in Adams County in Colorado, reported that the murder occurred on October 30, around 3:27 pm, outside an apartment complex in the 1700 block of West 85th Avenue.

Sachely Díaz was 20 years old and was born in Puerto Padre, Las Tunas. According to various reports on this case on social networks, the Cuban had been in the United States for less than a year.

Regarding this case, A 35-year-old man was being sought as the main suspect. in connection with the fatal stabbing of Sachely.

Adrián Carracedo Vega, a suspect in the murder of Las Tunas woman Sachely Díaz, could be heading to Texas or trying to cross the border into Mexico, according to the Federal Heights Police Department, which is offering a reward for information on his whereabouts.