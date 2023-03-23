They arrested 9 Guerrero police officers for the Ayotzinapa case

Through a statement, the Secretary of Public Security of the state of Guerrero announced the arrest of 9 police officers allegedly related to the Ayotzinapa case.

Photo: Darkroom

Guerrero police officers arrested for the Ayotzinapa case

The Secretary of Public Security of Guerrero advertisement what 9 police officers were arrested for their alleged responsibility in the disappearance of the 43 students of the Normal Rural Raúl Isidro Burgos de Ayotzinapa school, which happened in September 2014.

Elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency 7 state police officers and two preventive police officers from the municipality of Iguala were arrested.

Photo: Secretary of Public Security of Guerrero

So far, the Attorney General’s Office has not issued any statement in this regard.

According to the investigations of the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) and the information collected in the most recent report of the Commission for Truth and Access to JustBeginning of the Ayotzinapa Case, hay 19 important officials indicated in the case.

One of the most prominent and who has already been arrested is Jesús Murillo Karam, then Attorney General of the Republic. But there are also people from the SEIDO, the Criminal Investigation Agency, the Navy, the state and municipal police, etc.

