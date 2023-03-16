They arrested a child soccer coach accused of abusing several children in La Plata

The Buenos Aires Police arrested a child soccer coach in the last few hours who was accused of harassing and abusing several boys who attended the club where he worked. The authorities became aware of the case after they received a 911 call for a fierce neighborhood conflict and upon arrival at the scene they discovered that the frontists had tried to lynch the suspect.

According to the researchers, it all happened at 23 between 519 and 520 during the early hours of last Wednesday. At the scene, the troops saw a group of people who were beating the 42-year-old man whom they accused of being an “abuser” and one of the mothers of the victims told the agents that the man would have attacked his son. .

Witnesses to the event, meanwhile, told 0221.com.ar what The fathers and mothers of the little ones found talks that the abuser would have had with the children, in which he offered them cell phones and other valuables to hold meetings with them and they also discovered that he sent them photographs of their genitals.

The defendant was thus placed at the disposal of Justice and two cell phones were seized. The boy allegedly attacked, meanwhile, was referred to the Abuse Office of the Departmental Directorate of Investigations of La Plata, to carry out the rigorous tests that could be key in the framework of the process.

The case was labeled as “illicit investigation” and was left in the hands of the UFI No. 3 of La Plata, which is now trying to determine what happened and how.