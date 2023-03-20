They arrested the driver who would have run over a minor in Eldorado | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday March 20, 2023 | 12:00 a.m.

A 25-year-old man identified as Alan Z., was delayed in the last hours after appearing at the local police station indicating that he would be involved in the accident that cost the life of Alex Michel Pintos, the 17-year-old boy who was hit on Route 17, in the town of Eldorado. In addition, the troops kidnapped a red Pick Up truck, with which they would have run over the young man.

The victim’s mother told the authorities that on Saturday night her son left home to participate in a birthday party in the Krauss neighborhood of that city and according to the first reports, the young man was attacked around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, by a vehicle which continued its march fleeing the scene.

Continuing with the investigation of the case, it was possible to obtain the film material from the cameras in the area, which together with the images from the 911 cameras, it was possible to visualize the vehicle that participated in the accident.

Likewise, this afternoon the driver of the truck appeared at the 3rd Section in the company of his legal adviser, handing over the film which was submitted for the corresponding expert opinion, while the alleged defendant was made available to Justice.