They ask for a reality check for a Spanish woman who praised security in Cuba

MADRID .- Arantxa Tirado, Spanish political scientist, used her social networks to praise citizen security in Cuba, without realizing that his perception would be strongly refuted by human rights activists who have followed the significant increase in the rate of violence on the island.

Cuba is “the safest country in the entire Western Hemisphere,” Tirado wrote on the social network X, in a message in which he denied that El Salvador occupied first place in terms of security.

“Bukele says in the celebration of his victory that El Salvador is the safest country in the entire Western Hemisphere. Well no, I am afraid that the safest country in the entire Western Hemisphere has been, for decades, Cuba, despite whoever despite it. Any Latin American knows it,” the professional wrote.

Embed – Bukele says in celebration of his victory that El Salvador is the safest country in the entire Western Hemisphere. Well no, I’m afraid that the safest country in the entire Western Hemisphere has been, for decades, Cuba, no matter who it may be. Any Latin American knows it. — Arantxa Tirado (@aran_tirado) February 5, 2024

Activist Magdiel Jorge Castro came forward to reject Tirado’s statement. “This has to be a joke, more than 100 women murdered in just one year according to the Cuban regime’s own records, which are hardly credible… these militant political scientists have to take a bath in reality.”

Embed – This has to be a joke, more than 100 women murdered in just one year according to the Cuban regime’s own records, which are hardly credible… these militant political scientists have to take a bath in reality. — Mag Jorge Castro (@mjorgec1994) February 5, 2024

The rates of violence in Cuba have skyrocketed in recent months, without the Díaz Canel regime taking timely actions to stop the criminal acts that occur in the provinces.

In a report made by the web portal Martí Newssome Cubans have denounced the presence of criminal gangs that keep the population in anxiety due to thefts, robberies and even murders.

“Things are happening that are getting out of hand, there is a very large level of desperation in the population, criminal acts are increasing,” said Vladimir Ríos Cruz, regarding the debate generated by the discovery of the body of a woman in the San Agustín neighborhood, in the capital municipality of La Lisa, review Martí News

This wave of violent events has been an argument for different NGOs such as Yo Sí Te Creo (YSTCC) and the Alas Tensas Gender Observatory (OGAT) to demand that the regime take measures to clarify the incident. “Access to public information, such as this on the incidence of violence in Cuban society, is a right,” they questioned in a joint statement.

Cuba-seller A street vendor in Havana, Cuba, on December 20, 2023 AFP

Source: WRITING