They ask for help for Cuban activist Diasniurka Salcedo in transit in Mexico

The international community is mobilizing to offer help to the activist Diasniurka Salcedo Verdeciawho is in transit in Mexico with her family, after being forced to leave Cuba under threat of going to jail for his stance against the regime.

The journalist Monica Baro Sanchezthrough her Facebook profile, called for solidarity with Diasniurka, pointing out the sacrifice and bravery of this Cuban woman.

“He is the type of person who goes out of his way for others, putting the well-being of others above his own,” Baró wrote. She emphasized how the activist has risked her own safety to raise her voice against injustices in Cuba and the health crisis in the country.

Diasniurka has been a key figure in defending the rights of children and families of political prisoners on the island. She has stated on several occasions that pressure from the Cuban regime pushed her to make the difficult decision to leave her homeland.

“If Diasniurka is now in Mexico, with her husband, two small children, far from her home and her other children who remained in Cuba, it has been precisely to help those who suffer from the political violence of the regime or the crisis in which the public health system. Let’s not leave her alone,” Baró said.

The Cuban woman had to face the painful imposition of the regime of leaving behind two other of her children, who remain on the island in the care of their grandmother.

The arrival of Diasniurka to Mexico It is a huge challenge for her and her family. She tries to continue her immigration path to the United States, where she has already applied for entry options.

However, the family’s situation in Mexican lands is precarious. This issue has become a matter of concern and empathy among Cubans around the world who have created an account on Gofundme to raise money and help cover expenses.

“Do not be ashamed to donate a dollar if that is what you can donate. If many people contribute a little, we do not need a few to contribute a lot. Helping Diasniurka is helping the cause for the freedom of Cuba, a cause that would be nothing without the people who embody it, who are worth an army,” said Baró.

The story of this Cuban woman is a living reflection of the complex reality faced by human rights defenders on the island.

The Cuban community in exile and international support networks have not hesitated to spread this case, asking for collaboration with the activist and her family, at a time when solidarity can make a difference in their lives.