They ask for preventive detention for those involved in the purge case, a corrupt plot

QUITO.- The Attorney General of Ecuador, Diana Salazar, requested preventive detention for eleven of the 12 detained in the South American country for their alleged connection to a corruption plot involving politicians, judges and drug traffickers, in the case known as “purge” and which seeks to strike a blow at what Salazar has called “narcopolitics.”

The hearing to formulate charges began yesterday, Monday, in which the judge of the National Court of Justice (CNJ) of Ecuador, Javier de la Cadena, declared that the 12 arrests carried out in the early hours of March 4, in the provinces of Guayas and Pichincha, were legal. The 12 suspects are being prosecuted for organized crime. Salazar also requested house arrest for one of the defendants for being over 71 years old.

The hearing lasted from 11:00 pm on Monday until almost 7 am on Tuesday, when Judge De la Cadena declared a recess. He said it would resume this afternoon, at 4:00 pm.

Specifically, the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a corruption network in which the detainees – judges, former legislators, prosecutors and judicial officials – used their positions and relationships to judicially benefit criminals such as the leader of the Los Choneros gang, Adolfo Macías. , alias Fito.

Among those prosecuted are the assemblyman of the Social Christian Party (PSC), Pablo Muentes, the former president of the Provincial Court of Guayas, Fabiola Gallardo and Judge Johan Mafertán (the latter is also prosecuted in another corruption case called Metastasis). Prosecutor Salazar identified these three people as perpetrators of the crime of organized crime. The rest of the detainees – five judges, a prosecutor, a judicial official and Pablo Muentes’ wife and cousin – will be investigated as collaborators.

Prosecutor Salazar stated that Muentes was the “leader of the criminal group,” which benefited him with legal actions to irregularly win a million-dollar lawsuit against Banco del Pacífico, for which the financial entity paid almost $4 million to the former legislator.

In the investigations, some conversations were extracted from the cell phone of the communications director of the Provincial Court of Guayas, Mayra Salazar (also linked to the Metastasis case), and who had a relationship with the drug trafficker Leandro Norero. Judge Gallardo paid Mayra Salazar $2,500 for her to do public relations work to promote her image when she was seeking the head of the Court of Guayas. Subsequently, that payment was assumed by Muentes.

According to the Ecuadorian press, Mayra Salazar’s job was to manipulate officials of the Guayas Provincial Court to favor people around the criminal structure of Muentes, Gallardo and Marfetán.

Prosecutor Salazar said that it was Judge Fabiola Gallardo herself who approached alias Fito to obtain a financial benefit in exchange for a favorable decision in an appeal process maintained by the Service for Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI).

Purification

Salazar indicated that the detainees are suspected of having “allowed legislative politics, justice and drug trafficking to work hand in hand.”

“No one is above the law. Every citizen must answer for their actions. Likewise, justice must specify and detail their accusations and evidence,” the PSC said on social network X.

The Judicial Council (rector of justice) of Guayas indicated in a statement that it will provide “facilities for the advancement of investigations, without ruling out possible disciplinary actions” against its officials.

The Purge case “gives continuity to the purge that the country requires at this moment,” Salazar said in a video released by the Prosecutor’s Office, adding that “we continue working on this cleansing of State institutions.”

“We have elements that show the need to clean up the judicial system to get rid of corruption and the deep structural decomposition that we have witnessed in recent months,” said the prosecutor, who reported that she has been threatened by gangsters.

