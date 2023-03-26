They ask that a program “similar” to PROCREAR be implemented in Reconquista

The Municipal Council of Reconquista requested that the governor of the province of Santa Fe evaluate “the possibility of implementing a program similar to PROCREAR, through a mortgage loan granted by the bank of the province.”

“Intended to promote development and the necessary conditions to make effective the right of the inhabitants of our province to enjoy decent housing, and that through this program the beneficiary can dispose of the money for the purchase of land and the construction of a typical house, of the dimensions that the government considers”, argues the initiative.

In the recitals of the norm, the councilors state “the existence of this plan would make it possible to equalize the possibilities of obtaining a home for those inhabitants of the city who, even with sufficient income to pay a monthly fee, cannot access programs financed by the National State nor to loans granted by the private sector”.

“That, only in our city, the demand for housing amounts to the sum of more than 5,000 people and/or families who need to fulfill the dream of their own home,” it adds.