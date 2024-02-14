They ask to investigate the head of the electoral court of Guatemala for obstructing justice

GUATEMALA CITY.- The Seventh Judge of First Criminal Instance of Guatemala, Fredy Orellana, asked this Tuesday the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (FECI) to open an investigation against the president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Blanca Alfaro for obstructing a criminal process.

Orellana accepted the request of the Public Ministry in the hearing that took place in the Seventh Court of First Criminal Instance A, where four TSE workers were also linked to proceedings for an alleged crime of breach of duties for having ratified the registration. of the Seed Movement , which is temporarily suspended. They are Luz Elena de León Carreto, Jennyfer Mireya Estrada Escobar, Alma Beatriz Posadas Beltetón and Katherine Johanna Quezada Villatoro, reported the newspaper previalibre.com.

At the hearing, prosecutor Leonor Morales, who was accompanied by the head of the FECI, Rafael Curruchiche, asked that the defendants be placed under house arrest.

Alfaro attended the hearing in the Court Tower building to support the four defendants.

Prosecutor Morales questioned Alfaro’s visit to the courts and asked Judge Orellana to certify the ruling against Judge Alfaro for obstruction of criminal action.

“As the highest authority of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, since we do not know for certain what are the limits of the support that -Alfaro- came to express outside this court or if this support will still be unlimited and above the law and the justice, and this is why the investigating entity requests that the evidence be certified against Dr. Blanca Odilia Alfaro for the possible commission of the crime of obstruction of criminal action,” said prosecutor Morales.

“If in this case a law does not allow a public official to show solidarity with subordinates, he should not do it because it would go against this constitutional principle,” Orellana explained.

Orellana also ordered Escobar and Posadas, who are part of the Citizen Registration and Register Preparation department, as well as De León Carreto and Quezada, who work in the Administrative Directorate of the electoral entity, to be placed under house arrest.

Alfaro also has pending a withdrawal of immunity requested by the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office for obstruction of justice during a search at the TSE headquarters and for breach of duties due to alleged irregularities in the vote counting of the last elections, which gave victory to the current president, Bernardo Arévalo.

Source: With information from Europa Press / Prensalibre.com