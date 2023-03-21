They asked ChatGPT what jobs it could replace and it made a list of 20

recently asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence, what are the jobs that it could already replace and even made a list.
For many years it has been observed that the advancement of technology and the automation of processes have given the neck to many jobs performed by humans.
What human skills can artificial intelligence already replace depending on the job or employment?
ChatGPT was asked what jobs it can already replace and this is the list it made
First we must explain what is related to ChatGPT. It is a prototype chatbot that uses artificial intelligence and is being developed by OpenIA.
The American company recently presented a new update, the version GPT-4. This model is more advanced than its predecessors in three important areas: creativity, visual comprehension and context management.
Once this new version was presented, they asked you to make a list of 20 jobs or jobs that you could replace, specifying the abilities it can perform in place of a human.
We can’t say better than a human, not yet.
“Here is a table with 20 jobs that GPT-4 could replace, along with the human skills that would be replaced.the AI replied.
In the list we can find, for example, a news reporter. In this case, the AI would replace fast checking (verification) and the subject of writing. For a travel agent, AI would replace planning and coordination.
Here we leave the complete list:
- data entry clerks
- customer service representatives
- Proofreader
- Legal assistant
- Librarian
- Translator
- Copywriter
- Market Research Analyst
- Social media manager
- The person who schedules appointments
- distance sellers
- virtual assistant
- Transcribers
- tutors
- Help Desk Analyst
- Email Marketer
- content moderator
- recruiters
Be careful, this is not a warning that starting tomorrow these jobs will be replaced by artificial intelligence. But, ChatGPT has developed some abilities, which until now were totally human, and could be used in some jobs.
The key now is why humans are still a better choice for certain tasks that involve… humanity, reasoning and maybe a little creativity.