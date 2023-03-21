They asked ChatGPT what jobs it could replace and it made a list of 20

recently asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence, what are the jobs that it could already replace and even made a list.

For many years it has been observed that the advancement of technology and the automation of processes have given the neck to many jobs performed by humans.

What human skills can artificial intelligence already replace depending on the job or employment?

ChatGPT was asked what jobs it can already replace and this is the list it made

First we must explain what is related to ChatGPT. It is a prototype chatbot that uses artificial intelligence and is being developed by OpenIA.

The American company recently presented a new update, the version GPT-4. This model is more advanced than its predecessors in three important areas: creativity, visual comprehension and context management.

Once this new version was presented, they asked you to make a list of 20 jobs or jobs that you could replace, specifying the abilities it can perform in place of a human.

We can’t say better than a human, not yet.

“Here is a table with 20 jobs that GPT-4 could replace, along with the human skills that would be replaced.the AI ​​replied.

In the list we can find, for example, a news reporter. In this case, the AI ​​would replace fast checking (verification) and the subject of writing. For a travel agent, AI would replace planning and coordination.

Here we leave the complete list:

data entry clerks

customer service representatives

Proofreader

Legal assistant

Librarian

Translator

Copywriter

Market Research Analyst

Social media manager

The person who schedules appointments

distance sellers

virtual assistant

Transcribers

tutors

Help Desk Analyst

Email Marketer

content moderator

recruiters

Be careful, this is not a warning that starting tomorrow these jobs will be replaced by artificial intelligence. But, ChatGPT has developed some abilities, which until now were totally human, and could be used in some jobs.

The key now is why humans are still a better choice for certain tasks that involve… humanity, reasoning and maybe a little creativity.

