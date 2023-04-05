They asked Ninja Hidalgo for life imprisonment for the double femicide of Punta Lara

A requirement of life imprisonment fell on Hugo “The Ninja” Hidalgo after the conviction handed down by a citizen jury for the double femicide of Maruja Chacon Perez And your daughter Shirley Cielo Barrientos. The trial prosecutor completed the evidence production stage Leila Aguilar opened the arguments stage with the request for conviction for the suspect who, after the fact, escaped from the house he shared with the victims. It was supported by the lawyer Eduardo Montané who represents the family of the victims. The public supported with applause the arguments of the prosecutor and the lawyer.

In his investigative statement before the then prosecutor Marcelo Romero and after being a fugitive, Hidalgo targeted his ex-partner but during the four hearings most of the witnesses demolished his alibi and complicated the procedural situation of the defendant.who is defended by the lawyer Lucas Bianco.

The popular jury gave rise to the prosecution and ruled guilty. The next step is for the technical judge Cecilia Sanucciin a hearing, make known the penalty to be imposed.

The double femicide occurred in the summer of 2017. After the fact, the suspect escaped from the place. The expert photos show a rushed exit from the crime scene. It is believed that Hidalgo tried to seek refuge in the neighboring country of Paraguay where he had been imprisoned. He arrived at a hotel 45 kilometers from El Dorado. “The police had received information and were monitoring the place,” recalled a source from the investigation. With the intention of hiding a suggestive tattoo on one of his arms, he went out into the street wearing a black cap and a long-sleeved shirt in the middle of a heat wave. That caught the attention of the officers who recognized him and took him into custody.

Hidalgo was prosecuted for the crimes of “quadruply qualified homicide for cruelty and treachery, for the link and with the purpose of causing suffering to a person with whom a relationship has been maintained (in the case of Chacón Pérez) and “qualified homicide for having been committed with cruelty and treachery (in reference to Barrientos) all of these in real competition”. If convicted, he could receive a life sentence, about 50 years of imprisonment due to the crime committed.

The bodies of the women were found, buried and wrapped in blankets, on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. Days before, their disappearances had been reported by local residents. Mother and daughter had no relatives nearby, they were all in their native Peru. Hidalgo was in a relationship with Maruja and it is suspected that the motive for the double femicide was Shirley’s attempted sexual abuse. The young woman’s body was naked.

After the double crime the defendant disappeared. He closed his account Facebook, he quit his job and no one knew about him anymore, until he was discovered in Misiones, in the middle of an escape plan. In his investigative statement, Hidalgo pointed to an ex-partner as the author of the aberrational act, based on an alleged outburst of jealousy and spite. For the defense, the presentation of the case was “fanciful” and the lawyer will try to demolish the authorship that points to his assistance, he even went so far as to say that he preferred “the Netflix zombie series.”

The reading of the sentence will be next Wednesday, April 12.