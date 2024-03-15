They assault a couple in a Miami restaurant and take jewelry valued at more than 50 thousand dollars

Miami authorities are seeking citizen collaboration to capture the assailants who stole jewelry valued at more than $50,000 from a couple who was having dinner quietly at a local restaurant.

Dinner was interrupted by the unexpected visit of three criminals, armed with guns. The couple was stripped of a $40,000 Rolex watch and other jewelry with a valor total superior a $50,000.

The incident occurred after 9:00 pm on Wednesday, in the Kraken Crudo restaurantlocated at 3525 Second Avenue in Northeast Miami.

The assailants are Spanish-speaking, armed, and demanded the victims’ belongings while other diners witnessed the event, but they did not ask anyone else for anything.

Mike Vegaspokesperson for the Miami police, indicated that the attack was selective, giving rise to the suspicion that the assailants may have followed the victims previously.

He highlighted the need for public collaboration to clarify how those responsible for the robbery left the crime scene.

Those affected have chosen not to speak publicly about the incident. At this time there are no descriptions available of the attackers.

The event, which fortunately left no injuries, has caused alarm among workers in the hospitality sector and has highlighted a possible need to reinforce security in the well-known Midtown area of ​​Miami.

These types of crimes are not common in establishments in the region. Authorities emphasized the importance of discretion with valuables to avoid attracting the attention of potential thieves.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers line at (305) 471-8477.