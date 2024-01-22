They assure that Rauw Alejandro has a new romance

MIAMI.- Everything seems to indicate that the days of melancholy Rosala have been left behind, because the singer Raw Alejandro has ignited suspicions of a new romance with the model Yasmin Barbieri, with was seen sharing in a very affectionate way.

Some photographs spread on the Internet show the Puerto Rican and the 19-year-old girl at a candlelight dinner at the Blue Notte venue in Milan, Italia. The event occurred on Saturday, January 20, and according to the Italian media Whoopsee, in addition to the cocktails and food, they also enjoyed a concert.

However, fans have wondered who Barbieri is and how she came into the life of the urban artist, so they have published some details about the model on social networks, including a Tiktok video in which the young woman joined a trend by Rosala.

Who is Rauw’s new love?

Yasmin Barbieri is an Italian-Moroccan model and tiktoker.

According to the Europa FM portal, although he was born on March 24, 2005 in Marrakech, he lived in Sardinia with his family when he was six years old. At 15, Barbieri gained notoriety on social media when he began creating content on Tiktok; but it was in 2021 when he went viral for a lip-sync video of the song Mood Swings by rapper Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay.

On the platform, Yasmin has around three million followers.

Currently, she is an ambassador for important brands and has starred in some advertising campaigns for the sports fashion house Adidas Italia.

However, what has drawn the most attention has been the age difference between the two, since Rauw is 31 years old, something that has raised questions among Internet users.