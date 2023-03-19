They attack a man with bullets; he dies on arrival at the hospital

Juarez City.- After being attacked with bullets in the San Felipe del Real neighborhood, a man died when he entered the General Hospital for medical attention this afternoon.

According to the initial report, a state agent indicated, the attack occurred at the intersection of San Andrés and Mariano Matamoros streets.

There, the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado was attacked with gunshots.

After the attack, he was taken in the same truck to the Del Carmen Clinic where he was not received because they did not have the necessary equipment to care for him; later to the Medical Center where they were asked for an economic guarantee that they did not cover.

Finally he arrived at the General Hospital where moments after entering he died.

With this case, the statistics of intentional homicides for the month of March reached 62.