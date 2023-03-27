Or are we going to tell him “bye bye” to the gorditas de chicharrón and the fries? Well… no, rather what we will be doing is avoiding the famous trans fats —later we will tell you what they are—, thanks to an article approved on February 9, 2023 here in Mexico.

And what does it roughly mean? (partial) ban on the use of trans fats in food that we consume such as fried food, margarine, butter or processed products such as cookies and sweets.

Photo: Edgar Negrete-Cuartoscuro.

They are not going to tell us anything else “internet explorer” —due to the fact that this ban was approved in February—, since the issue is still valid. And, if you don’t believe us, check the calendar, well as of September this measure will enter fullyas established by the DOF, in its publication of March 24, 2023.

They banned trans fats in Mexico, what are they?

For starters, what the hell are trans fats? They are a type of food fat used in the industrial process what, of theirs the range of fats, is the worst for our health.

(According to international health authorities, consuming too much trans fat increases cholesterol levels in the blood and the risk of heart disease).

Foto: @OPSOMSMexico

The main source of these fats are partially hydrogenated oils (PHO for its acronym in English), which are used to extend the expiration limit of products, improve their texture and flavor despite the passage of time.

Fried and packaged foods

And where can we find them? Practically in all the super. Oh well, let’s not be so drastic, but his presence is cannon.

Photo: Victoria Valtierra-Cuartoscuro.

Trans fats can be found in fried foods such as chips or batter, packaged such as margarines, butters, cookies, non-alcoholic beverages and even sweets.

What does the regulation say?

Check: the initiative of the Trans fat ban had been passed by the Senate in October 2021, peeeeeero the Chamber of Deputies took a long time to discuss it and give it the green light.

Although, well, the important thing is that this initiative was approved and created Article 216 Bis in the General Health Law.

Photo: María José Martínez-Cuartoscuro.

Which states the following: “Edible oils and fats, as well as foods and non-alcoholic beverages, may not contain partially hydrogenated oils, known as trans fats, that have been added during the industrial manufacturing process in their presentation for sale to the public.”

And be careful because we are not talking about a total ban, although it is significant. The decree published in the DOF indicates that food, non-alcoholic beverages, oils and fats may not exceed two parts of industrially produced trans fatty acids for every one hundred parts of total fatty acids.

Although, for now, everyone is waiting for the Ministry of Health publishes the bases of regulation for trans fats.

from when

But the important thing is already there. And… when does it come into force? As of September 2023companies will have to get shot and avoid exceeding your limits on trans fats or not using them at all.

In addition, companies will have 90 days to remove trans fats from their products —and well, it is a blow to the companies because these fats work well for them to continue with their production chain, for the duration of the products, given the inflation, for example.

Other countries have regulated the use of trans fats

According to the WHO, trans fats are to blame for the death of 13,153 Mexican men and women a year and around 500,000 people worldwide.

(The opinion of this initiative indicated, in addition, that the high consumption of trans fats increases 34% risk of coronary heart disease and 21% the occurrence of coronary heart disease, as well as a 7% and 10% increased risk of deaths from ischemic cerebrovascular disease and diabetes, respectively).

And to finish off this note, it is worth mentioning that Mexico is not the only one that is going for the ban on trans fats. United States, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil and some countries of the European Union they already did their thing.

It may interest you