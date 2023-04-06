They begin to define how and where the gendarmes who will disembark in La Plata will act

The national government launched meetings with the municipalities to coordinate the deployment of gendarmes under the figure of the “Unified Command of the Conurbano” (CUC)and in the last hours It was confirmed that La Plata was called for a meeting on Tuesday of next week.

The meeting takes place after the murder of the bus driver in The slaughter and the attacks suffered by the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni.

as far as he could tell 0221.com.arthe formal notification arrived at the Municipality of La Plata this Wednesday and, for now, it will be between the national authorities and the security secretaries of the communes, so it is assumed that it will go through the Buenos Aires capital Nestor Pulichino.

The objective, according to what has been reported, is to work in a “more efficient” way to attack the problem that puts the entire population in check.

As reported by this portal, on March 28 the national government ordered the creation of the “Conurbano Unified Command” (CUC) to provide the security tasks of the police forces and federal security, which act in that territory of the province. of Buenos Aires, in a more “efficient” way.

The CUC will be made up of five commands made up as follows:

Command No. 1 – North, with functions in Escobar, Pilar, General Rodríguez and Marcos Paz

Command No. 2 – Northwest, with functions in Tiger, San Fernando, San Isidro, Vincent Lopez, San Martin, Three of February, Moron, Ituzaingo, Hurlingham, Blackbird, Moreno, San Miguel, Jose C. Peace and the Argentine Falklands

Command No. 3 – Southwest, with functions in La Matanza

Commands Nº 4 – They will correspond to the “South” (Avellaneda, Lanús, Quilmes, Lomas de Zamora, Esteban Echeverría, Almirante Brown and Ezeiza)

Command Nº 5 – “La Plata” (La Plata, Ensenada, Berazategui, Florencio Varela, President Perón, San Vicente and Cañuelas)

The institutional coordination of the CUC will be in charge of the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy of the Ministry of Security, while the operational coordination will be in charge of the national director of the Gendarmerie “and/or the Commander that that directorate designates for that purpose”. provided in article 3.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy “will determine which federal police and security force will take charge of each of the commands in particular, in accordance with the strategic and operational surveys that it arrives at jointly with the general directors of operations of each of these institutions and the operational coordinator”.

It is expected that in the framework of the conversations that will take place now, the details of how and where the CUC will operate in La Plata will be determined.