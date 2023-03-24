They blast abandoned house from moving car

Juarez City.- An abandoned house was blasted from a moving vehicle tonight north of the city, an element of the State Investigation Agency reported.

Neighbors reported hearing around 20 shots at the intersection of Carlos Villarreal and Guatemala streets in the Partido Romero neighborhood.

They also indicated that those responsible for the shots were the crew members of a gray car.

When municipal agents arrived to attend to the report, they located several casings on the pavement and impacts on the facade of an abandoned house.

Investigating agents came to process the casings as evidence; No injuries were reported.