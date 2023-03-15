They break into the gym armed and execute an athlete

Edomex.- A man was shot to death inside a gym in Colonia San Miguel Xalostoc, in the Municipality of Ecatepec.

The victim, between the ages of 45 and 50, was attacked this morning while exercising.

According to reports from the authorities, around 9:00 a.m., several armed individuals entered the Ángel Gym, located on the corner of Calle Fernando Montes de Oca and Guadalupe Victoria.

The attackers went up to the second level, where the user was, and shot him at least five times.

They immediately left the property and fled aboard a vehicle, in which another accomplice was already waiting for them.

Other business customers tried to help the injured person and called the emergency services.

However, when the paramedics came, they only confirmed that he had died.

Municipal and state police and elements of the Army were also mobilized, but the arrest of no one involved in the crime was reported.

The gym was closed to the public and remained guarded for a couple of hours, while personnel from the Homicide Prosecutor’s Office began the investigations of the case.

Once the expert reports were completed, the body was transferred to the amphitheater.