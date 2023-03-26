They burn ‘The disobedient son’ bar and kill one

Celaya, Mexico.- One death and total loss of the property was the result of an attack perpetrated this morning at the “El hijo disobediente” bar, located in the downtown area of ​​Celaya, Guanajuato.

Emergency elements received the report of bullets and a fire on Calle Libertad, almost on the corner with Luis Cortázar, around 9:30 a.m. this Saturday.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters extinguished the flames, which had already consumed a good part of the premises, inside which the body of a man with gunshot wounds was located.

The exterior of this bar was the scene of a beating in which elements of the police would have participated and inflicted on attendants of the place on March 19 during the early hours of the morning.

According to videos captured by residents of Calle Libertad, it was recorded how the elements of patrol 7902 forced at least 10 men and a woman to stand in front of the wall of a bar, at the same time as a subject with a white shirt He was hitting them one by one.

Likewise, this same subject attacked other men who were detained on the same street, but next to a taxi.

According to preliminary reports, the beating by the police arose after hitmen ambushed two of their companions, leaving one dead and one wounded.

So far, the authorities have not issued information related to the events of this morning.