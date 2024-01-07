They call Paz Padilla a hypocrite for her Three Wise Men decoration

Paz Padilla returns to star in a new controversy. On this Three Kings Day, as she has done in previous years, the comedian has surprised her daughter Anna Ferrer with a great decoration of her house on the occasion of one of the most special days of the year. On this occasion, The Andalusian has chosen to wallpaper her entire house with green wrapping paper that has left the influencer speechless. An exaggerated decoration that is generating great controversy on social networks.

There are many users who They accuse Paz Padilla of having double standards. On the one hand, the comedian always promotes sustainable bags; and on the other hand, it makes a totally unnecessary waste of paper to give a touch of color to your living room.

What a waste of paper! Then he cries looking at an ancient tree, This is pure consumerism. With the children who today will not be able to receive anything or perhaps a gift from Critas or the Red Cross, With the one we have on us and boast so much, After the trip to the Amazon has changed their lives…, In the morning we wallpaper nonsense and In the afternoon do we sell sustainable bags? He always advocates non-consumerism and what is this?you can read in his profile.

Paz Padilla stands up to the criticism

Aware that her Instagram account has been filled with comments calling her hypocritical and consumerist, Paz Padilla has made a new publication where she responds to the haters in a very ironic way. I am VERY glad that you liked this year’s decoration so much. I summarize so many hours of work in this video. I still have glue on my hands, she writes.

Oh, did anyone like it? It gave me an eco-anxiety crisis. You didn’t like it! You have had thousands of criticisms for wasting paper and just ten days before you gave an interview talking about Mother Nature, I don’t see the unnecessary waste of paper for cutting down trees.some users respond.