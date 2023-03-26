They call to change the BBVA card to receive the pension

From March 27 to April 11, the Welfare Delegation on this border will apply an operation to replace 7,000 bank cards for beneficiaries of the pension program for the elderly who receive support in a BBVA Bancomer bank account to migrate to the Welfare Bank.

The operation will take place at federal secondary school number 1, next to Borunda Park, from 8:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon.

These beneficiaries should check the time and date to go on the website gob.mx/bienestar, using their CURP, indicated the regional coordinator of federal government assistance programs, Elizabeth Guzmán Argueta.

On this border there are around 30,000 residents of Juarez who receive their support on cards from various banking centers outside the Banco del Bienestar, which will also have to be replaced during the year.

On March 15, the period for replacing the bank card of 10,000 users who received the resource through a Banamex account ended.

For all those who require more information, the Wellness hotlines have been set up: (656) 768-0745, (656) 112-1310, (656) 580-7780, (656) 817-484 and (656) 112-1800 extension 43413.

“It is important to respond to this call, since they will be given a new card from the Banco del Bienestar where they will be receiving their pension for the elderly and they will stop receiving support in the current account,” the official stressed.

Those who have not collected their card will have to carry out an account reactivation procedure, but their right is not eliminated. Those interested should go to the offices, which are located at the intersection of Óscar Flores and Adolfo López Mateos avenues.

There are still around 1,300 people who did not replace their card last year and who will not be able to receive their pension in May, corresponding to the third two months of the year, said the official.

Processing site:

In federal high school number 1, from 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon