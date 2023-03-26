They carry out a cleaning operation at Eco 2000

Juarez City.- During this Saturday, the Clean Department, in coordination with about 40 residents of Eco 2000, carried out a cleaning operation in the sector, it was reported in a statement.

“We have been receiving constant complaints in Eco 2000 regarding failures regarding the garbage collection service, on Friday PASA responded to the report and today we went with the Limpia crews to do the same in terms of cleaning the place” , explained the owner of Limpia Gibran Solís Kanahan.

The official explained that it was a quickly organized operation, so the reaction of the inhabitants when joining the cleaning activities was surprising.

“More than 40 neighbors came out to work with us, we are motivated to get involved in the activity, not only because of the physical effort but also because of the community’s commitment to maintain the work that the crews do,” he said.

The director of Limpia commented that within the actions carried out in the sector is the removal of rubble in spaces that were assigned for green areas, but as a bad practice they have been used as dumps for this material, he also added that two dumps were allocated and a backhoe to speed up work.