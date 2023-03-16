They carry out a cleaning operation in the surroundings of CBTIS 269

Juarez City.- A cleaning operation was carried out by personnel from the Parks and Gardens and Cleaning departments in the streets surrounding the Center for Industrial Technological and Services Baccalaureate 269 (CBTIS), located in the Estrella del Poniente neighborhood.

The municipal government reported in a statement Daniel Zamarrón Saldaña, director of Parks and Gardens, said that the petition arose through the “Tira Paro” Network, a youth group.

Zamarrón Saldaña said that a four-gang operation was deployed in coordination with the Clean Directorate to attend to the area where it was detected that it is used as a waste dump.

Finally, he added that the inhabitants are invited to help maintain the work carried out by the staff, avoiding throwing garbage on public roads.