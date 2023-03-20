They catch Amanda Bynes wandering naked through Los Angeles

Actress Amanda Bynes was caught wandering completely naked through the streets of Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

Sources close to the actress told the outlet that Amanda is hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital after having this episode of anxiety.

A passerby who saw Amanda walking down the street called 911 and put the actress on the phone for her to tell them what was happening, as she commented that she was having a psychotic episode.

Currently, the actress of A Girl in Trouble is in a Los Angeles police station where a psychologist determined that the actress will have to remain under the care of a psychiatric facility.

A year after Amanda ended the guardianship she had for more than 9 years, the actress is once again having problems with her behavior, so sources close to the family assume that her mother will fight again for the actress’s guardianship .

So far neither the family nor the legal team of Amanda Bynes have spoken about it.