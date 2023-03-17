They celebrate the 46th anniversary of Rescate Municipal

Juarez City.- The General Directorate of Civil Protection held the celebration of the 46th anniversary of the Municipal Rescue Department with the delivery of recognition to elements with more than 15 years of service.

The mission of the Municipal Rescue Department is to provide quality pre-hospital medical care, with the greatest professionalism and a high sense of human warmth, as well as with a vision of consolidating itself as a rescue force of excellence, with international standards of care and quality, highlighted in a statement.

The event was attended by Rubí Enríquez, president of the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family of the municipality of Juárez; Gerardo Portillo Sánchez, commander of the Municipal Rescue Department; the councilor Alma Edith Arredondo Salinas, coordinator of the Civil Protection Building Commission and Jorge Pérez, coordinator of directors of the Municipal Government.

The Municipal Rescue Department was founded on March 18, 1977, derived from a demonstration by a group of activists who belonged to the “September 23 League” and who attacked municipal police officers to disarm them, this caused the Red Cross to be unable to care for the large number of injured and give an effective response to all emergencies.

This is how the initiative arises from some Municipal Public Security officers, such as Fernando Mota Allen, Manuel Medina and Arturo Chávez Sepúlveda, to train officers as Medical Emergency Technicians and begin their work under the name of Social Service Rescue, enabling a unit to care for agents killed in the line of duty.

Currently the Municipal Rescue Department has 53 elements, it provides help to the community in accidents, illnesses, disasters, also enabling shelters, supervision and support in massive events.