They claim that Bruno Mars has a million-dollar debt with a casino in Las Vegas

MIAMI.- The singer Bruno Mars He seems to be going through an uncomfortable financial situation due to his love for gambling. According to News Nation the intrprete accumulates one debt of approximately 50 million dollars to the important chain of casinos MGM Grand en Las Vegas .

The 38-year-old composer maintains a residence in the city, and it is presumed that it is in one of the stores of said chain with the intention that part of the profits from his performances will be used to pay the alleged debt. If so, Mars is left with a very small profit margin.

Bruno Mars’s addiction to betting was born from a very young age, and in the past he has mentioned this dependence, as well as confessed during an interview he gave to James Corden that it was through this strategy in the game that at one point of his life, while making his way to appear in the industry, cost some expenses.

“My hand was shaking and a guy called me out and embarrassed me. You have to lose, you have to lose to win,” he told GQ in 2013.

Bruno Mars Estate

The artist began his career in 2004 and his music is influenced by genres reggae, funk, hip hop, rock and R&B. Likewise, he has stated that artists such as Michael Jackson, with whom he has been compared due to his style, and Elvis Presley have been fundamental in his musical consolidation.

Bruno Mars established himself as the male artist who managed to sell 4 million digital copies of his songs Just The Way You Are, Grenade, Locked Out Of Heaven y When I Was Your Man; and brings together around 15 Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards and three MTV Europe Music Awards.

The musician has three albums and one in collaboration with Anderson Paak that was released in 2021. It is rumored that he is preparing a new record production that will be released this year.

The Celebrity Net Worth portal reports that the singer currently has an estimated net worth of 175 million dollars.