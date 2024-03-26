They claim that daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wants to live with her father

MIAMI.- After ending their relationship, rumors arose about how the conflicts between Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie They also affected the relationship with their children, especially with the actor. However, everything seems to indicate that time has healed the wounds of the past, as it emerged that Shiloh Nouvel is considering moving to her father’s mansion.

According to Newsweek magazine, the actress and human rights activist has custody of her biological and adopted children; However, the young woman is close to turning 18 and sources allege that she has already expressed her intention to go live with Pitt in her mansion in Los Feliz located in los angeles .

The information was spread by in Touch, a medium that reported that Shiloh has no problems with her father and wants to continue promoting the good relationship they have.

“(She) is not unhappy in Angelina’s house, but she will soon turn 18 and wants to change things. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s girl,” the publication reads.

Likewise, the text highlights that Brad Pitt: “was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news.”

Angelina’s reaction

The source added that when the director and producer also found out about her daughter’s plans, it was not something she was happy about. “Naturally, Angelina was not happy. But she knows that Shiloh is now a woman and she can make her own decisions.”

“Shiloh can come over at any time to see Angie and her brothers,” added the source, remembering that Pitt’s house and Jolie’s are not far away.

Likewise, the information reveals that Knox and Vivienne also maintain a good relationship with their father. However, Maddox, Zahara and Pax still maintain their distance, after the conflicts experienced prior to the separation.

If Shiloh definitely changes her residence, she would not only share with Brad, but also with her current partner Inés de Ramón.

In recent months it emerged that after a year and a half of romance, the couple decided to advance their mutual projects and move in together. This was confirmed by a source close to the Anita Ko Jewelry executive to People.

It is known that Brad Pitt has not yet introduced his partner to his children, so the source assured that it may be a little uncomfortable for Shiloh.

However, Pitt is delighted with the news and hopes it can come to fruition. “He’s thrilled that Shiloh is moving in (with him), and he knows everything will work out!”