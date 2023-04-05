They close regular campaign in the LBE

After suffering a painful defeat against the Chihuahua Apaches at Neri Santos, the tribe will return to the court tonight to close out their participation in the 2023 State Basketball League (LBE) season.

With a complicated scenario to enter the postseason, the Indios de Ciudad Juárez will play their last game and third classic of the campaign against their staunch rival, the Indomables.

The only chance for the Indians to continue in the competition is to win against Indomables by more than 14 points to surpass the Apaches in unit difference, who finished with -51 and a 6-9 mark, the tribe has -65 and a record of 5-9.

Already classified to the postseason, the colts attend the commitment with the sole motivation of doing evil to the tribe and leaving them eliminated.

For the tribe, it is the opportunity to make it clear who is the best team from Juarez, since in the last two occasions that they have faced each other, the teams have divided victories. First, the Indomitable won the victory in matchday one by a score of 120-109. In the second game it was the Indians who left the field with the game in the bag, this time with a result of 98-85.

The Indians will play their third game in four days to close the regular phase and with the possibility of qualifying. The tribe prevailed over the Apaches on Sunday night by a score of 79-75. However, they fell on Monday afternoon, against the same rival, after a missed shot from three in the last seconds of the match and that has complicated the qualification of the aboriginal team.

In a press conference, the coach of Indomables Javier Mendoza assured that despite the important victories the team has had at the end of the season, such as last Friday when they defeated Los Dorados de Chihuahua for the first time, the players will maintain the strong style of competition that characterizes the club, as he knows the squad and knows that keeping the pace in tonight’s game will help them in their quest for the championship.

For his part, the tribe’s coach, Helman Torres, motivated the fans to support them in this border classic: “We hope they come to the stands because, whatever happens, it’s the end of the season and we have to say goodbye to the team as it deserves,” he concluded.

After tonight’s game, the Indomitables will begin their preparation for the postseason, in which they will face the second place in the table, the Dorados de Chihuahua. In case of getting the ticket, Indios will face the leader Toros Laguna in the semifinals.