They closed the Cabaretito bar for attacks against young people from the LGBT+ community in Zona Rosa

The Zona Rosa has been recognized for being one of the most important tourist spots in CDMX and an emblematic site for LGBT+ communities. However, all this has been clouded by the violence of recent years and that occurs within the same bars, as has been the case of the Point and Apart Cabaret.

This bar was denounced in networks by attacks against young people from LGBT+ communities (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and more) by Security personnel from the Cabaretito bar —located on Calle de Antwerp.

And now, a couple of days after the complaints that have sounded loud on social networks, the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office announced that it suspended the activities of the Cabaretito as “punishment”.

They closed the Cabaretito bar for attacks against young people from the LGBT+ communities

This is a temporary closure. A suspension of activities which, according to the mayoress Sandra Cuevas, is a punishment for the owners of the Cabaretito for not guaranteeing the safety of the diners.

here what he said Sandra Cuevas in a video published at dawn on April 5 on his Twitter account:

“This place already has suspension of activities, I want to make it very clear to the businessman or businessmen that this is a punishment and you are going to stop having profits for a long time, because you do not understand that we are obliged to take care of the diners, the people who come to enjoy these spaces. The Juárez neighborhood, the Zona Rosa, cannot be a place that generates violence, a tourist place where we treat those who feed us badly.”

However, what will happen? What measures will the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office and the CDMX government take, each from their trenches, to eradicate these cases of violence like this?

(Preceded by another complaint that has been made known in the mediawhere 2 alleged elements of the Army were accused of rape inside the bathrooms of this bar).

The claim of the LGBT+ communities

What we know about this case is that on April 1st a group of young people – trans, non-binary people and one of them with a disability— arrived at the Cabaretito and when she was going to the second floor, in the access one of them bumped into the chair of another diner, who reacted violently.

Cut to: the Security personnel pushed the group of young people out and there over Antwerp the beating began —at least, this is the version of the investigation folder of the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office disseminated by media such as The financial.

Among the worrisome things, there is the fact that It is not the first case of violence against young people from LGBT+ communities who visit the bars of the Zona Rosa.

In July 2022, the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office also suspended the activities of Rico Bar, where a group of young people reported having been beaten by up to 15 people.

In the case of the Cabaretito bar, that same April 1st, on Antwerp street, people began to protest against the attacks of security personnel.

