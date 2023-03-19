They condemn the increase in crimes against women in the state

Juarez City.– After the murder of five women in less than 24 hours in the city of Chihuahua and one more on Friday night in Ciudad Juárez, the organization Justicia Para Nuestras Hijas condemned the increase in homicides of women in the capital and in the state of Chihuahua .

Through a press release, its general coordinator, Norma Ledezma Ortega, pointed out that “the context of violence that is currently breathed in the state is inconceivable, but particularly in the city, where several homicides and disappearances of women were recently recorded in a only day”.

The activist pointed out that the wave of violence that reached mostly young women is very worrying, and that also, from the beginning they were related to organized crime without knowing the background context.

“In Justice for Our Daughters we do not defend or excuse illegal acts, but nothing justifies the taking of so many people’s lives for alleged links to organized crime,” he said.

The organization pointed out that the recent violent acts reflect the absence of justice, since by not taking legal action against those who commit crimes, criminal groups act against their adversaries.

“In Justicia Para Nuestras Hijas we fight for the right to life of all people and we appeal for the law to be complied with without omissions. We express our indignation, anger and sadness for the pain of the families of the victims of these violent acts, but we also invite you to reflect; Today is the time to stop normalizing violence, to question what we can do from society, the private initiative and from organizations, to contribute to the prevention of violence that is surpassing us ”, he indicated.

The organization stressed that Chihuahuans “let’s not get used to black bows in homes, to the stories of thousands of daughters, sons, mothers, fathers and brothers in mourning.”

For this reason, he called on the entire community to show solidarity and awareness, but above all to encourage the construction of spaces free of violence from their homes.

To the authorities of the three powers and of the three levels of government and demanded an end to impunity that intensifies violence, and pointed out that it is time to assume responsibilities to make the rule of law prevail.

“It is time to reflect the will, which they proclaim in the speeches, in a decent budget for care but above all for prevention. The rule of law must be a reality and not an illusion!”, the organization pointed out.