They confirm a storm alert: what time will they arrive?

The heat wave that has been plaguing La Plata and the region for several weeks broke records and is still fighting, but it seems to be coming to an end. As a prelude to a weekend with a sharp drop in temperatures, experts from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) expect at least another three days with oppressive temperatures and two highly unstable ones, with rain, showers and isolated storms.

Wednesday dawned with drizzle in various parts of the city and specialists anticipate heavy rainfall in La Plata for the remainder of the day: according to the well-known Windy weather radar, the most intense would arrive around 2:00 p.m..

After noon, the water would begin to worsen and, around 8:00 p.m., the worst of the storms expected for the entire region would arrive. The instability, moreover, would continue until well into Thursday which, according to the forecasts of the SMN, will also pass gray and be traversed by rains of varying intensity.

In this context, and although we will have to wait until the weekend, Argentine meteorologists are already anticipating the end of the heat wave and anticipating a cool weekend. The relief will be felt on both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures between 20 and 26°C first and 18 and 26°C during the last of the rest days.