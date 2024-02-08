They confirm that Ninel Conde married a Venezuelan businessman

MIAMI.- The actress mexicana Ninel Conde He jumped into the water for the third time. And, although she still keeps the details of her relationship a secret, a source close to the artist confirmed that she married him. businessman Venezuelan Jos ngel González at the end of 2023.

According to information obtained by People magazine in Spanish, El Bombón and the businessman met last year, after his breakup with Colombian businessman Larry Ramos, who was accused of fraud and disappeared.

Likewise, the source asserted that the man is a customs businessman and denied that he was almost two decades younger than her, as the host Gustavo Adolfo Infante declared, in the programs the sun rises y First hand. “It is not true that she is 13 or 17 years younger (than Ninel), they are the same age.”

Why did I hide it?

Likewise, she clarified that González is not a fan of the medium, which is why he stays away from the public arena, which is why the actress wanted to keep the romance away from the media. He added that Conde is happy with her decision. “He treats her very well. She is happy and calm.”

However, journalist Ana María Alvarado expressed a different theory about the reasons why Ninel hid her romance.

In his opinion, it was after his relationship with Larry Ramos became public that they began to investigate him, which is why he believes that Conde wants to avoid future discomfort for his new partner.

Presumably there are documents that prove the union of the businesswoman with the Venezuelan. However, they have not come to light.