They confirm the death of a man riddled with bullets yesterday in the Troncozo

Juarez City.- While the woman who was killed after being shot at along with a man while they were traveling by car on Santiago Troncoso avenue remains to be officially identified, sources within the Northern Zone District Attorney’s Office indicated that the man also died.

According to journalistic monitoring, the couple was attacked while traveling in a red Chevrolet Cruze on Santiago Troncoso avenue when they were attacked at the intersection with Yepómera street.

In the place the woman was lifeless, and in the back seat of the car was the injured man, who was taken out, treated by paramedics from the Municipal Rescue Department and taken to a hospital with police guard to a nearby hospital, although later died.

With this fact, there are 76 victims of intentional homicide in the month of March in Ciudad Juárez.