They confiscate 72 firearms from Alain Delon due to a significant suicide risk

Alain Delon He is living hell right now. The 88-year-old French actor suffered a stroke in 2019 that has seriously affected his daily mobility. In fact, in 2022, he even asked for assisted suicide, because he did not want to suffer like Nathalie Delon did, as a result of her pancreatic cancer.

The situation that the Frenchman is experiencing now is unsustainable for him, and In recent weeks, different information about his suicidal intentions has not come to light.leading French justice to confiscate 72 firearms and 3,000 ammunition from his home, located south of Paris.

The French Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that the police operation was carried out at the residence owned by Alain Delon in Douchy, in the Centre-Loire Valley, in Loiret. A confiscation that has been carried out, since the actor lacks the weapons license with which he could have such weapons. Furthermore, for a month now, the interpreter is subject to a regime of judicial protection due to his state of health.

From the newspaper Le Parisien, French justice has decided to act after the actor’s children told the press that the use of weapons in the Delon mansion was common.even having a shooting range on the property.

As a result, justice has its eyes on the famous actor, who has already been diagnosed with a state of physical and mental exhaustion with a significant risk of suicide by a doctor, who also stated that he was very weak.

Furthermore, this seizure seeks to prevent further altercations from occurring, either due to tensions between the actor’s children, or through the possession and use of these weapons, since in 2011, the youngest of the sons carried a pistol. collector during a party at the actor’s house in Switzerland, and this shot himself under unclear circumstances and seriously injured a Spanish teenager.

He wants to die in peace

Meanwhile, Delon’s health continues to deteriorate, so much so that He no longer wants to follow medical treatments, and just wants to die in peace., as his daughter, Anouschka, recently said in an interview with France Inter. The young woman also has a big family dispute with her brother, Alain-Fabien, and her stepbrother, Anthony, over the actor’s inheritance, as well as the place where she should spend her last moments.