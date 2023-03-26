They create confusion in AICM “real time” and “official time”

Mexico City.- Users of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) expressed confusion regarding the schedules of their flights at this airport terminal.

In the announcements installed in the different rooms of the AICM it can be seen that practically all the flights are delayed.

While the AICM decided to disseminate the schedules assigned to the airlines in the terminal, they disseminate the flight status on their own to specify to the users the precise time of their departure.

Travelers consulted by REFORMA said they were unaware of the measure regarding schedules implemented since this Sunday by the AICM; Others indicated that the airlines are informing that one thing is the “official schedule” by the Airport and another, the “real schedule”, which will be the one indicated by the airlines.

Most of the travelers interviewed were confused by the measure, although the majority said that they will follow the instructions of their airlines.

“It does cause concern to see that delayed flights are announced on the screens,” said one of the interviewees.

Given the doubts of users, airlines report on their social networks that the schedules on the AICM screens are not accurate.

“The flight departure screens at the Mexico City airport will not be synchronized with the actual departure time,” reported Volaris, a company that recommended that its clients check their applications directly and not the airport screens.

On Saturday, the AICM reported via a statement that as of this Sunday it would update the information on official flights assigned by the AICM to each airline and not the commercial ones.

The foregoing so that travelers “are well informed and can measure and gradually eliminate the time difference that elapses between the schedule assigned to them by the airport and the schedule that the airlines market, to expedite and improve the punctuality of operations” .

According to the AICM, this measure will allow the Operational Control Center of this airport to carry out corresponding updates and corrections and thus expedite the regularization of flights to avoid setbacks.

He added that this measure was agreed upon at the Twelfth Ordinary Session of the Operation and Schedules Committee held in December 2022 and was shared with the airlines.

Efficiency is sought

In a statement, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) reported that the measure adopted by the AICM seeks to improve the efficiency and punctuality of the schedules established for each of the airlines.

“This new scheme is the result of joint work between the SICT and the airlines since December of last year, so that this Sunday, March 26 of this year, the official schedules would be disseminated, so that they coincide with those of the airlines for benefit users.

“The above, to meet and comply with the official schedules and not harm the flights already scheduled by travelers,” said the agency.