They create drone with wings made of cookies that can be eaten

The global drone market is anticipated to grow considerably in the coming years, reaching a market size of $279 billion by 2032.

Drones are implemented in many countries around the world, but China and the United States lead in this sector.

The edible drone has wings made of rice crackers and its goal is to participate in rescue missions.

Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) designed a drone with wings made of rice crackers that can be eaten and as strange as this sounds, the reason is because these would be used as a rescue mission and thus provide to a certain extent food to people who could be found trapped in someplace.

Nowadays drones have become something necessary, which is why the market for these is constantly evolving and offers a wide variety of options for different uses and budgets. From recreational drones to professional and military drones, there is an option for every need. According to Statista, the global drone market grow considerably in the coming years, reaching a market size of 279 billion dollars by 2032. In addition, drones are deployed in many countries around the world, with China and the United States at the head of the market.

In today’s market, there is a wide variety of drones available for different uses and budgets. The most popular drones are those for recreational use, which are usually small and easy to handle. These drones are used to capture aerial photos and video, and can range in price from a few hundred to several thousand dollars.

On the other hand, drones for professional use are larger and are designed for more specialized tasks, such as agriculture, infrastructure inspection and mapping. These drones are typically more expensive than recreational drones and can cost anywhere from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars.

There’s also drones military, which are used for surveillance missions and special operations. These drones are usually very large and equipped with cameras and other high-tech equipment. However, these are not available to the general public and their use is restricted to the armed forces. In 2005, the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) adopted the term “unmanned aircraft system” (UAS) to refer to to aerial drones. This term was later adopted by other government agencies around the world with the aim of emphasizing the importance of the different elements involved in developing regulations, rather than focusing exclusively on the aircraft itself.

For this to be truly effective, it would need to move quickly at around 10 meters per second as delays could thwart the plan.

This development of a drone with edible biscuit wings is an innovation with great potential in the field of humanitarian assistance and food delivery. This invention could be used to provide food and water to people who are in areas that are difficult to access or affected by natural disasters, increasing their chances of survival until they can be rescued. Besides, the technology behind this drone could be used in future developments of edible drones to meet specific nutritional needs in different emergency situations.

Now read:

The Chinese company “DJI” continues to lead the drone market

Amazon’s drone project hasn’t met Bezos’ goals

GPT-4 Chat and its impact on marketing