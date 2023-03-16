They defined the new national electoral schedule: when will the presidential elections be

The National Electoral Chamber approved the details of this year’s electoral schedule; When can the registers be consulted? the complete schedule

The National Electoral Chamber approved, through Extraordinary Resolution No. 35, the electoral schedule for the next national elections. The date of the closing of the lists, the days of the presidential debates and the ballotage were defined.

In addition, the dates of the primary and general elections are established, When can the registers be consulted?the recognition of electoral alliances and the terms of the electoral campaign.

The calendar establishes, among other issues, the dates of the PASO primary elections for Sunday, August 13, and the general ones for Sunday, October 22, when the registers can be consulted, the recognition of electoral alliances, and the deadlines for the electoral campaign.

The National Electoral Chamber also specified that the possible ballot if none of the candidates for President reaches 45% of the votes or 40% with a 10-point advantage over the second, will be held on sunday november 19.

Los Mandatory Presidential Debates to be held on October 1 and October 8.

In case there was a Second round, previously there would be a third debate on November 12.

