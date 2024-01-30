They denounce serious corruption problems in Latin America

MIAMI.- The vast majority of countries in Latin America There are serious corruption problems including several such as Venezuela Haiti and Nicaragua where there is “general impunity” and “total absence” of independence of the Judiciary, according to a report released on Tuesday by the organization Transparency International.

Canada and Uruguay, on the other hand, appear among the least corrupt, followed by the United States and Chile, which, although still well positioned, no longer has a leadership position and has shown a deterioration in the situation in the last decade.

Corruption has not shown notable improvements in the last decade in Latin America: the average score of the 2023 Corruption Perception Index is 36 points out of a total of 100, just three points less than in 2012 and one less than in 2022.

Across the continent, including the Caribbean, the United States and Canada, two-thirds of the countries in the region, equivalent to 66%, have a rating of less than 50 points, said Transparency International in its annual report on the Index of Perception of Corruption (IPC) .

The fight against corruption as a political flag

The index was created in 1995 and ranks 180 countries and territories around the world based on perceptions of the level of corruption in the public sector. It uses a scale that goes from zero, for the most corrupt, to 100, for the least corrupt. Transparencia uses information from 13 external sources to prepare it, including the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, private consulting and risk assessment companies and specialized groups.

“Despite so many years in which the discourse of fighting corruption in the region has taken on so much importance, in truth we have not learned as citizens to give it due importance,” said Alejandro Salas, head of the global Transparency network. ” We are not willing or not yet prepared to be on a daily basis fighting for it to really be reduced.”

For years, politicians aspiring to the presidency or other electoral positions, both from the left and the right, have placed the fight against corruption as one of the central banners of their campaigns, but when they come to power “the actions no longer correspond to the words.” ”Salas explained.

Without identifying anyone by name, he mentioned as examples candidates who finance their campaigns with money from drug trafficking or organized crime and that when they win the elections they have a debt with those groups and must return the favor.

In the case of drug trafficking, he said, it is often territorial protection or access to borders. In other cases there may be economic interests of corporations that seek access to public contracts or have influence in decisions or policies.

Canada and Uruguay are the best-placed countries in the region on the list, with 76 and 73 points respectively. At the global level, the least corrupt country is Denmark, with 90 points, followed by Finland, with 87, New Zealand, with 85, and Norway with 84. The United States has 69 points, three more than Chile, which a decade ago was ranked at on par with Uruguay as the best in Latin America.

At the end of the list, in penultimate place along with Syria and South Sudan, is Venezuela with 13 points. It is only surpassed by Somalia, the most corrupt country according to the Transparency index, with 11 points. Nicaragua and Haiti also appear among the most corrupt, with 17 points each, as do North Korea and Equatorial Guinea. Yemen has 16 points.

Costa Rica follows well behind Chile, with 55 points; and further down Cuba, with 42; Colombia, 40; Argentina, 37; Brazil 36; Panama, 35; Ecuador, 34; Peru, 33; El Salvador and Mexico, 31; Bolivia, 29; Paraguay, 28, and Guatemala and Honduras, 23.

In America, the corruption index reveals that the Judiciary is not fulfilling its central role as a counterweight to other powers of the State, eroding democracy and the rule of law, according to the report. Guatemala, whose index has dropped 10 points since 2012, is mentioned as one of the examples, along with Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela.

In Latin America the justice systems are “very deteriorated” and one of the first maneuvers of politicians or elites in power to benefit is to control the justice system. “That is almost part of the ABC of how to be a good corrupt person: it is to control the justice system.” justice, because justice is what can put the brakes on you, it is what punishes you if you commit a mistake,” said Salas.

Source: AP