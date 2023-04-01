They denounce that the number of robberies in the drinking water network of La Plata is growing

In the last few hours, the ABSA company He denounced that his staff has detected the continuity in the theft of network water by companies unrelated to the service in different neighborhoods of La Plata.

“The most recent cases have been detected in Gonnet, City Bell, Los Hornos and in the urban area. On all occasions it was large vehicles subtracting drinking water directly from the network in a completely irregular manner and without any type of authorization,” they indicated.

“This type of illegal activity that involves the manipulation of networks by third parties not authorized by ABSA directly impacts the quality of service provision to users in the area, causing an immediate loss of pressure,” they detailed. “ABSA recalls that it has specific sectors to meet the demands of companies that carry out work within the concession area and may require a certain service,” they closed.

0221.com.ar had told this last Friday how the residents of Los Hornos denounced the appearance of a white truck that with a hose began to suck water from the network and left all the homes without a single drop.

“We believe they are stealing water from the network”they said. “When this happens we don’t have pressure in our homes,” they said for their part from Gonnet.