They deny the death of Juana Bacallao, the artist is in serious health

MIAMI.- The serious state of health Of the singer Cuban Juana cod It has generated confusion and false rumors of death. However, several media outlets have denied the death of the interpreter, who is admitted to the Carlos Juan Finlay Military Hospital in Havana.

“I just spoke with a person close to Juana Bacallao and she is still alive in the hospital. Very sick, but still alive. She is the queen of the show even for this hahaha,” said Juan Manuel Fuentes.

Bacallao is valued with reserved prostico

On the other hand, Orlando Britto Jinorio revealed that he contacted Armando Guerra Sarduy, representative of the Cuban woman, who has taken care of her in recent decades.

“My dear friends: because of the time difference with Cuba, I just spoke with Armando Guerra Sarduy, representative of Juana Bacallao, who has been taking care of her in recent decades. He told me indignantly that Juana is in the hospital in a very delicate condition, but he has not died. They spread the hoax last night about his death, and it is the news that I have received and communicated to you. I apologize, but you cannot imagine the joy it has given me despite its seriousness. Armando Guerra tells me that he has been up until four in the morning non-stop denying the news, very angry. These things are inexplicable from an ethical point of view. He also tells me that he is now going to the hospital to see her and that he will give her a kiss. my part and tell him about me,” clarified Juana’s close friend, who resides in Spain

According to the Cuban press, Juana Bacallao – 98 years old – entered the emergency room last Monday, February 19. Evaluated with a reserved prognosis, the interpreter of Night Watch suffers from a generalized infection.