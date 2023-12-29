They develop a new transistor capable of imitating human intelligence

MIAMI.- Science is getting closer to replicating the complexity of the human brain in machines. A team of researchers from Northwestern University, Boston College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) would have taken a big step by developing a new synaptic transistor capable of thinking at a much higher level and imitating the human intelligence .

The experiment, published in the magazine Nature , was inspired by the way the human brain works and demonstrates that this transistor can perform much more than simple machine learning tasks, categorizing data and being capable of associative learning. The device can process and store information simultaneously, just like the brain does.

“The brain has a fundamentally different architecture than a digital computer,” explained Mark C. Hersam, co-leader of the research.

The specialists explained that in the brain, memory and information processing share a location and are completely integrated, resulting in much greater energy efficiency.

While in a digital computer, data goes back and forth between a microprocessor and memory, which consumes a lot of power and creates a bottleneck when trying to perform multiple tasks at the same time.

How did they create the transistor?

To achieve the new device, Hersam’s team explored new advances in the physics of so-called “moiré patterns”, a type of geometric design that arises when two patterns overlap, they explain in the magazine.

When two-dimensional materials are stacked, new properties emerge that did not exist in a single layer, and when twisted into a moiré pattern, unprecedented tuning of electronic properties becomes possible, according to the group of scientists.

Two different types of atomically thin materials were combined, bilayer graphene and hexagonal boron nitride, which when intentionally stacked and twisted, formed a moiré pattern.

By rotating one layer with respect to the other, they achieved different electronic properties in each layer of graphene, which although both were only separated by distances on an atomic scale, achieved neuromorphic functionality at room temperature.

Although memristors or memory resistors are not yet perfect, they are the best developed technology capable of performing combined processing and memory functions today.

“Thanks to torsion as a new design parameter, the number of possible permutations is enormous. “Graphene and hexagonal boron nitride are very similar structurally, but different enough to get exceptionally strong moiré effects,” Hersam said.

In turn, they detailed that the new transistor operates stably even at room temperature and works at fast speeds. Additionally, it consumes very little power and retains stored information even when power is lost, making it an ideal device for real-world applications.

Unlike other computing devices that had been developed to try to imitate the functioning of the brain, but only worked under cryogenic temperatures.

“In a similar way, our synaptic transistor achieves concurrent memory and information processing functionality and more closely mimics the brain,” the experts noted.

They seek to imitate the brain

The authors of the experiment highlighted that the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence has pushed scientists to develop computers that are increasingly similar to our brain.

“Conventional digital computing systems have separate processing and storage units, which makes data-intensive tasks consume large amounts of energy,” they said.

Experts are striving to discover new ways to process smart devices at much lower energy costs as they continuously collect large amounts of data.

Transistor training

They mentioned in the report that the novel transistor was trained to recognize similar, but not identical, patterns.

The first thing they did was show the device a 000 pattern (three zeros in a row), and then ask the Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify similar patterns, such as 111 or 101.

“If we train it to detect 000 and then give it 111 and 101, it will know that 111 is more similar to 000 than 101. Since 000 and 111 are not exactly the same, but they both have three digits in a row. Recognizing that similarity is a form of higher-level cognition known as associative learning,” they clarified.

At the beginning of December, a new nano electronic device was presented capable of analyzing and categorizing data in an energy-efficient way, but this new synaptic transistor takes machine learning and artificial intelligence one step further.

They assured that the goal of this attempt is to advance AI technology in the direction of higher-level thinking. “Real-world conditions are often more complicated than current AI algorithms can handle, so we test our new devices in more complicated conditions to verify their advanced capabilities,” they added.

Source: With information from Nature magazine and AP