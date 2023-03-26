They eliminate Mexicans from the March Madness

California— Mexican basketball players Lou López Senechal and Gabriela Jáquez said goodbye to the NCAA March Madness.

The Guadalajara native Lou had 25 points in 30 minutes for the UConn Huskies, who fell to Ohio State 73-61 in the Sweet 16 round.

López, who added two rebounds and two assists, did not have the support of her teammates. The native of Jalisco says goodbye to NCAA college basketball and everything points to her reaching the WNBA Draft.

The 1.85 meter tall player is projected to be selected in the Top 15 of the Draft, which would make her the first Mexican to land in the WNBA. Lou was born in Mexico and after her, her parents took her to live in France.

Meanwhile, Californian Gabriela played 12 minutes and only contributed one point in the UCLA Bruins’ 59-43 defeat over South Carolina.

Jáquez, Jaime’s sister – a Mexican from the same university who was barely eliminated and who is now heading to the NBA Draft – will continue the following season at the school, as she attended her first year and did not do badly with averages of 6.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.