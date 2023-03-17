They engrave his name with letters of gold

Chihuahua.- Antonio Ortiz Mena ‘El Chihuahuense Universal’ was immortalized in the State Congress where his name was unveiled in gold letters by representatives of the three powers of the State.

Prior to the display of their name among the historical distinctions in the venue, each parliamentary faction presented a position in memory of a key figure in the construction of national institutions.

Ortiz Mena, a native of Parral, was Secretary of Programming and Budget and held various positions between the 50s and 60s, in the government of the institutional PRI.

Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, was present at the solemn session of the Legislative Power of Chihuahua and offered a few words in memory of one of the political builders of present-day Mexico.