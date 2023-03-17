They estimate a greater participation of Mexico in the sale of auto parts

Merida.- In the US market, Mexico’s participation in the sale of auto parts is expected to be 28 percent by 2030, while China would have a decrease, reported Paul McCarthy, president of MEMA Aftermarket.

Mexico will increase its participation as one of the main suppliers of auto parts in the US, since it currently means around 25 percent.

It will highlight the role of Mexico by 2030 because while it will have 28 percent of the US market, both Canada and the US’s own production together will represent 40 percent for that year, McCarthy explained in his participation in the Mexican Congress of Automotive Parts.

By contrast, China would go from its current 13 percent to a 12 percent share of the US market by 2030, McCarthy said.

Given the changes that have occurred as a result of the pandemic, such as the need to go out more, resume travel and have personal transportation, an opportunity for the sale of auto parts is on the table.

“We’ve seen cultural changes as a result of what we’re experiencing around the world with this pandemic, and cultural changes that are more persistent tend to last.

“There is a desire to have more exclusion, for personal transportation, after all this time of being locked up it is the desire to get out,” McCarthy explained.

Regarding the online sale of spare parts, MercadoLibre estimates to achieve a 3.8 percent share of the total auto parts market this year, reported Mariano Vainstein, the company’s regional director of auto parts and agriculture.

The main spare parts sold through this platform are engines, lighting parts, suspension, among others.