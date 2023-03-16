They expand the capacity of the Mother of Cities for the match of the Argentine National Team

The soccer public -and not so soccer fans- is revolutionized by the friendlies that the Argentine National Team will play in our country, and which will also serve to continue with the celebrations of the world title won in Qatar 2022.

In the midst of the expectation for the sale of tickets for the match on Thursday, March 23 against Panama at the Monumental, a decision was made by the stadium authorities at this time Mother of Cities, from Santiago del Esterowhich will be the scene of the second friendly of the National Team, on Tuesday the 28th against Curaçao.

As confirmed by Julio Marchant, the director of the Santiago stadium, the capacity of the stadium was increased from 30,000 to 42,000 spectators.

The Madre de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero, expanded its capacity to 42,000 spectators for the match of the Argentine National Team against Curaçao. Photo: Telam (Emilia Rapetti).

“We begin with the removal of seats in the North, upper and lower sectors, South, also upper and lower, and in the East sector, upper stalls”, assured the former Boca footballer in dialogue with the Télam agency. And he added: “The Single Stadium has a capacity, without removing the seats, of about 30,000 people. With the removal of these sectors, there will be a capacity of approximately 42,000 people.”

The measure was taken exceptionally by the Argentina friendly, so after the game, the seats will be placed again.

It will not be the first time that Lionel Messi and company will play at the Madre de Ciudades stadium. On June 3, 2021, in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Argentine team faced Chile there for the South American Qualifiers, in a match that was played behind closed doors.