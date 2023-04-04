They expose the ill-treatment of Ana Gabriel towards a member of her team

Ana Gabriel is a famous Mexican singer which has recently generated a lot of controversy on social networks and is that on this occasion a video exposes the alleged mistreatment he has with a member of his team.

It turns out that the information that does not do much took over the news It was because they pointed to the star going out on stage upset, although now things happened differently, since they assure that he was enraged against a person from his team.

On this occasion, the interpreter of “Luna”, “Simply friends” and “Who like you” is viral on social networks and platforms like TikTok for a video in which she scolds a person who is with her while she puts on makeup.

Did Ana Gabriel treat someone badly?

It seems that the singer Ana Gabriel, through a live broadcast, tells people that she will take a moment to get up and turn off her cell phone, but this does not happen because of what the users continued to observe the character of the famous.

“I’m going to stop it a little bit because I’m going to get up and right now I’m going to reconnect.”

That is what the prominent singer says first and then points out the mistakes of the person who helps her in a way that many netizens have criticized:

“Diana you are answering and I am talking to people (…) she did not tell you that I am recording and that I am live”, she says with an apparent annoyance on her face.

They criticize the character of Ana Gabriel

Criticism of Ana Gabriel



It is not for less that opinions on the character of the Mexican singer were divided on social networks, because there are those who say that it was not a scolding as such, but others point out that it was all mistreatment of their staff.

It should be noted that they have also pointed out that Ana Gabriel has problems with technology and was even compared to some “moms” or “grandmothers” who have cell phones.

It should be noted that with her tour in Europe is where Ana Gabriel will end her concerts, since she has already mentioned on several occasions that she is retiring from the stage.

