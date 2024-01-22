They file a complaint for sexual assault against Grard Depardieu

PARS.- The justice French archive at the end of December a complaint of the actress Hlne Darras against the interpreter Grard Depardieu by sexual assault during a filming in 2007, as the statute of limitations had expired, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Darras presented the complaint on September 10 and the public ministry then specified that it would study it to see what course of action it should take, although the facts were statute-barred.

In the interview I explain the investigation program Additional investigation from the France 2 channel that Depardieu had groped her when she was 26 years old and was acting as an extra in the film Disco, by Fabien Onteniente.

“He put his hand on my hips, on my buttocks and told me clearly: Do you want to come to my dressing room?” explained the actress, who assured that nothing changed even though he said no and continued groping her.

Cases against Depardieu

Before this complaint, justice charged the French film giant in December 2020 for sexually assaulting actress Charlotte Arnould, who reported two rapes at the actor’s Paris home in August 2018.

And the Spanish journalist and writer Ruth Baza announced in December that she filed a complaint against the 75-year-old actor for rape, for events that allegedly occurred in Paris in 1995.

The Depardieu case broke the French cultural world, between those who believe that the time has come to uncover the abuses and those who insist that justice must be allowed to do its job.

In addition to the complaints, the report Additional investigation caused a stir over Depardieu’s obscene comments about a 10-year-old girl in North Korea who was riding a horse.

After the broadcast of the program, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, denounced that the actor was the object of a ‘manhunt’, and offered his support to an ‘immense actor’ who made France proud.

