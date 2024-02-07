They filter messages between Shakira and Gerard Piqu for birthdays

MIAMI.- February 2 is a key date for Shakira and Piqu, since the ex-couple is celebrating his birthday; She, 47, he, 37. And although they have been separated for more than a year, both are still in the news: they recently leaked a conversation between the Colombian and the Spaniard.

“Although just a few months ago it seemed impossible, Shakira (47 years old) and Piqu (37 years old) are trying to bring their positions closer together. While Clara Cha maintains her war with the press, the Colombian singer seeks to calm the waters between her and her former boyfriend. Therefore, on February 2, the day they both celebrated their birthday, the soccer player received a message from the mother of his children… the Colombian woman would have been in charge of taking the first step when it came to getting closer. position with the father of her children when sending him a message via WhatsApp last Friday on the occasion of her 37th birthday,” he published Week .

“The one from Barranquilla only sent the emoticon of a candle as a birthday greeting to her former husband. He, in a new attempt to bring positions closer, responded with the same message, since the former couple celebrates their birth on February 2 , although 10 years apart. It is unknown if these emoticons were the beginning of a longer conversation or if these keys were used on other occasions as a small tradition within marriage,” added the Spanish media.

Children of Shakira and Piqu

Despite the geographical distance between Shakira, who lives in Miami, and Piqu, who lives in Spain, both celebrities have two reasons that will unite them forever: their common children, Milan and Sasha. And given the responsibility as parents, the media assured that the interpreter and the former soccer player have been maintaining communication in a kind and respectful manner for some time.

“In recent months, there has been a rapprochement between Shakira and Piqu, not with the intention of rekindling the romance, but to establish a healthy relationship for the benefit of Milan and Sasha. “The ex-couple has chosen to dispense with legal intermediaries, communicating directly on matters related to the children,” reads a publication from The National from Catalonia

The Spanish press also revealed that Shakira would be being flexible with the meetings that her children have with their father and which possibly includes Clara Cha, the Catalan’s romantic partner.