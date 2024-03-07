They find 6 dead in a home in Ottawa, Canada, and a suspect is arrested

OTTAWA .-Ottawa police are investigating the death of six people – four children and two adults – in a home in the south of the Canadian capital.

Another person is hospitalized with serious injuries, but his life is not in danger.

Police were called to the home in the suburb of Barrhaven around 11pm on Wednesday.

A suspect was arrested shortly after and police said there was no danger to public safety. Initially it was not reported how the victims died.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told local radio stations that it did not appear to be domestic violence. However, he is still trying to determine the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

It was a “very tragic scene,” Stubbs said.

The identity of the victims and the age or identity of the person hospitalized have not been confirmed.

Police said investigative teams remain at the scene and asked anyone with information to contact the homicide unit.

On Thursday morning, five police cars were on the street and driveways near the house, which is the middle one in a row of semi-detached homes.

Several people dressed in white overalls came and went, while parents and children walked or biked to a nearby primary school.

Ahmed Saed, who lives near the crime scene and was accompanying his son to school, said “this is something incredible for the entire neighborhood.”

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said the event distresses everyone in the city.

“I was devastated to learn of the multiple homicide in Barrhaven, one of the most horrific incidents of violence in the history of our city,” Sutcliffe wrote on the social network X. “We are proud to live in a safe town, but this news distresses all Ottawa residents.”

Police said they will give more information to the press in the coming hours.

Source: With information from AP