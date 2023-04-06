They find a 2,500-meter poppy plantation in Guadalupe y Calvo

Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) located and destroyed a poppy field in the place known as Arroyo de Mesa Lisa, Baborigame section, Guadalupe y Calvo municipality.

In the place, investigation personnel located a property with an area of ​​2,500 square meters, where there were 10,000 poppy plants, with a height of 80 centimeters, grouped into four plants per square meter.

In accordance with the protocols, the ministerial agents proceeded to destroy the drug by incineration.

Likewise, graphic material of the destruction of the plantation and data on the coordinates where the property is located were taken, to notify the Public Ministry of the Federation that they will carry out the corresponding investigations.